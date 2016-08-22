Poland to place 3 bln yuan bond in China this week - ministry

WARSAW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Poland plans to issue bonds worth about 3 billion yuan ($450.92 million) on the Chinese market this week, the Polish Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said on Monday.

"We plan to isse a 3-year bond on the Chinese market this week," Nowak told Reuters.

Bank of China and HCBC have been mandated to organise the issue.

Poland has already financed over 75 percent of its total gross borrowing needs for 2016 worth 183 billion zlotys ($48.06 billion). ($1 = 6.6530 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 3.8078 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)