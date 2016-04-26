FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish state-controlled firms agree to put $620 mln into coal group
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 26, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Polish state-controlled firms agree to put $620 mln into coal group

Marcin Goclowski

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Six Polish state-controlled firms have agreed to put $620 million into a newly-established state coal mining group PGG, they said on Tuesday, as part of an effort to save the European Union’s largest coal miner Kompania Weglowa from bankruptcy.

Kompania is on the brink of bankruptcy as a result of record-low coal prices and high labour costs. Kompania’s liabilities and debt, estimated at billions of zlotys meant the company could run out of money this month.

The mining sector is one of the key problems for the ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party. Unions strongly supported PiS in October’s election and had expected the government to help the sector in return, banking sources said.

As part of the deal, state-controlled utilities Energa , PGE, and PGNiG will buy shares worth 500 million zlotys each in Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG), a company that will take over the assets of Kompania Weglowa.

State fund FIPP will pump in another 300 million zlotys, while state-run fund TF Silesia and also state-controlled Weglokoks will convert their Kompania debt worth 617 million zlotys into PGG shares.

Despite government attempts, banks-creditors will not convert Kompania debt into shares.

Instead, lenders such as state-controlled PKO BP, BGK, Alior Bank and private BGZ BNP Paribas and BZ WBK will take part in re-financing Kompania’s debt, by subscribing for new bonds worth 615.5 million zlotys.

Another 421.5 million zlotys of bonds will go to Weglokoks. ($1 = 3.8986 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, additional reporting by Wojciech Zurawski in KATOWICE; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.