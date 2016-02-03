Polish coal firm KW says needs more cost cuts to lure investors

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Troubled Polish coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) has started talks with trade unions aimed at reducing workers’ benefits, saying it needs to cut costs to attract investors following a slide in coal prices.

If the talks fail, unions could hold protests and turn against the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), which won an October election with promises to support mining, among others.

KW employs almost 50,000 people, or about half of those involved in Poland’s mining industry.

A government restructuring plan for KW assumes that within two months it will attract new investors, which will inject up to 2 billion zlotys ($497 million) to keep the company alive.

But to make the project viable for investors and for the European Commission, which has to approve it, the company will need to show it can significantly reduce costs.

KW has said it wants to spread workers’ 2015 bonus over time and end an agreement from mid 2015 that guaranteed miners would not lose their jobs within 12 months of the company getting new investors.

“Today we are running a second round of talks on the potential for reducing labour costs,” KW Chief Executive Krzysztof Sedzikowski told Reuters.

KW’s unions want management to retain the 2015 job guarantee and expect last year’s bonus to paid by Feb. 15.

The standoff could damage the Polish government’s efforts to secure the backing of miners, who enjoy broad public support for their role in opposing the pre-1989 communist regime.

“For the time being we do not foresee protests. But among the representatives of all trade unions in KW we are also discussing this. We want to be treated as a partner and not as a subject of the problem,” Boguslaw Hutek, head of the KW Solidarity trade union, told Reuters.

KW management and the energy ministry, which oversees the company, say they don’t plan to shut any of KW’s 11 mines, but analysts say this may be a condition set by potential investors.

“I hope we will reach an agreement,” Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski told radio station Wnet on Wednesday.

Over the last year, KW’s production costs have fallen to 250 zlotys per tonne from 300 zlotys and the aim is to reduce them to 210 zlotys within a year.

KW has said coal prices fell to $45 per tonne in January from $58 in July 2015, when the employment agreement was signed. The company has said it sees no reason to expect prices to rebound significantly in the coming years.