Seven bidders seek to build Poland coal power plant
#Energy
March 30, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 6 years ago

Seven bidders seek to build Poland coal power plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Seven bidders have offered to build Elektrownia Polnoc, a 12 billion to 15 billion zloty ($3.9-$4.8 billion) coal-fired power plant in the north of Poland, the would-be plant said on its website on Friday.

Kulczyk Investments, a vehicle controlled by Polish investor Jan Kulczyk, is seeking a general contractor for the project, consisting of two 1,000 megawatt blocks to be completed by 2016-2017.

Poland’s coal-dependent power sector is in need of heavy investment in generation, because many plants are obsolete and the demand for power in the European Union member is increasing.

The country also faces an uphill battle to align with the EU target of curbing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 percent by 2020.

The largest contract in Poland’s power sector so far, worth 11.6 billion zlotys, involves the construction of new blocks in Opole for utility PGE. However, a court in January overruled a decision granting it environmental permit and halted the investment.

Poland is also keen to build a nuclear power station. PGE said in March a tender would be launched within two months. ($1 = 3.1188 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)

