Bottler Coca-Cola HBC sees slower volume growth in Russia
May 23, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC sees slower volume growth in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RADZYMIN, Poland, May 23 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC (CC HBC) , the world’s No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola Co drinks, expects volume growth in Russia to slow to “mid single digits” in 2014, the firm’s chief executive said.

“We expect 2014 to be another year of growth in Russia at a more moderate pace than what we have seen in Q4 2013 and Q1 2014 when we achieved high single digit volume growth,” chief executive officer Dimitris Lois told Reuters on Friday.

“Potentially this moderate growth will be of mid-single digits.” (Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

