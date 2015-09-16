Commerzbank's unit to stay in Poland despite challenges -CEO

WARSAW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank does not plan to sell Polish unit mBank despite politician’s plans which are set to boost costs for banks, the Polityka weekly quoted Commerzbank’s chief executive as saying.

“No way,” Martin Blessing said when asked whether it would be better for Commerzbank to sell mBank, Poland’s fourth largest lender.

“We will definitely stay in the Polish market, even if now not everything is the way we would like it to be.”

Polish politicians plan to allow banks’ clients to convert Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at preferential rates and to implement a new banking tax, both steps which are expected to raise costs for lenders.

In the political race ahead of the parliamentary election in October, the ruling party Civic Platform (PO) and opposition Law and Justice (PiS) have bid up their proposals to help borrowers, hitting bank shares on the Warsaw bourse.

A recent proposal calls for granting bank clients the right to convert mortgages at the rate from when they were taken out, local daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported this week.

That could cost banks more than 22 billion zlotys ($5.90 billion), the newspaper said.

A separate foreign currency loans conversion bill has also been discussed in parliament.

In August, Commerzbank said in a letter sent to Polish authorities that a proposed bill on the conversion of foreign exchange-denominated mortgages into zlotys could infringe European Union law as well as the Polish constitution.

“This bill works backwards and this is unacceptable. Our lawyers said that it would be contrary to the Polish-German agreement on the support and mutual protection of investment,” Blessing said.