January 28, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Poland fines Bombardier and Thales units for alleged tender irregularities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s competition watchdog fined the Polish unit of Canadian Bombardier and the Polish unit of France’s Thales for alleged irregularities in a rail tender from 2011 worth over 500 million zlotys ($134 mln).

The watchdog, UOKiK, said the unit of Bombardier Transportation filed an offer that contained deliberate mistakes and whose main goal was to make the offers of other bidders more credible.

The watchdog said that Thales Polska filed its own offer in the tender and was also to be the main sub-contractor for another offer, which it said resulted in Thales Polska having in effect filed two offers.

UOKiK ordered Bombardier Transportation to pay a fine of 4.2 million zlotys and Thales Polska to pay 759,000 zlotys. Both companies can appeal the fines.

A spokesman for the Bombardier unit said he could not immediately comment, and a spokesman for the Thales unit did not answer calls to his telephone number. ($1 = 3.7315 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
