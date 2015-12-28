FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's president signs constitutional court bill amendment
December 28, 2015 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's president signs constitutional court bill amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s president signed into law a constitutional court bill amendment, the president’s chancellery said on Monday, a move which the supreme court and activists said will undermine the separation of power and paralyse the top judicial body.

President Andrzej Duda, a close ally of the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party which had drafted the bill, is due to make a statement at 1100 GMT, the chancellery said in a statement.

The contentious amendment increases the number of judges needed to pass judgments and change the order in which cases are heard. The opposition has said it could paralyse the court’s work and make it difficult for its politicians to challenge the new ruling party’s legislation. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

