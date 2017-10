WARSAW, April 29 (Reuters) - Poland's updated convergence plan assumes trimming next year's general government deficit to 3.3 percent of gross domestic product from 3.5 percent expected this year. Below are selected figures from the plan. 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 General govt deficit -3.9 -3.5 -3.3 -2.7 -1.6 Public debt/GDP ratio 55.6 55.8 55.7 55.6 54.5 GDP growth 1.9 1.5 2.5 3.8 4.3 Avg PLN exchange rate vs euro 4.19 4.15 4.00 3.85 3.7