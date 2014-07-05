CORRECTED-Eleven people feared killed in Polish plane crash-emergency services

(Corrects headline to show 11 people, not 11 parachutists killed)

WARSAW, July 5 (Reuters) - Eleven people were feared dead on Saturday after a plane taking them on a parachute jump crashed in southern Poland shortly after take off, the Polish Medical Air Rescue said.

One person on the plane survived the crash and was taken to hospital in the city of Czestochowa, 207 kilometres (129 miles) south west of Warsaw.

“From what we know 11 people were killed,” said Justyna Sochacka, spokeswoman for the Air Rescue said.

“There were 12 people onboard the plane.”

TVN24 television showed footage of the burnt out wreckage of the plane, which had taken off from an airfield just outside Czestochowa. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Sophie Hares)