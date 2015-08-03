FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's demand for credit rises further in Q2:c.bank
August 3, 2015 / 8:33 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's demand for credit rises further in Q2:c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Demand for credit rose in the second quarter, as the pace of Poland’s economic growth remained high, a central bank study of the country’s lenders showed on Monday.

“In the second quarter of 2015, banks experienced a slight increase in demand for loans - more from large enterprises than small and medium enterprises,” the National Bank of Poland said.

“Demand for long-term loans was supported by increased demand for financing investment for the seventh consecutive quarter, but to a lesser extent than in previous periods,” it also said.

The central bank said the main reason for credit growth was the demand for durable goods financing, as Polish companies planned to invest in their further development. Lenders expect the demand will continue to rise in coming months, it added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)

