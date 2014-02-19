FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian opposition's Klitschko says talks with president break down
February 19, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Ukrainian opposition's Klitschko says talks with president break down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s opposition leader Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday that he has quit talks with President Viktor Yanukovich without reaching any agreement on how to end the violence in Kiev, local media said.

“Unfortunately, I bring nothing good from the talks,” Ukrainska Pravda website quoted Klitschko as saying.

He said that he left the talks after the president demanded that the central square in Kiev occupied by anti-government protesters be unconditionally cleared.

It was not clear from the report whether talks between the president and the two remaining opposition leaders were continuing. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Marcin Goettig)

