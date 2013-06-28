FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish Cyfrowy Polsat says cuts debt by $30 mln
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

Polish Cyfrowy Polsat says cuts debt by $30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat has repaid 100 million zlotys ($30 million) of loans to cut debt costs, the company said on Friday.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, took on a 1.4 billion zloty loan to partly finance its purchase of broadcaster Telewizja Polsat in 2011 from their joint owner.

The costs of servicing that debt have been a drag on the company’s results since and it persuaded investors not to take a dividend for 2012 to allow it to pay off more of the backlog.

Cyfrowy did not reveal its current debt load, but said that at the end of the first quarter it stood at 823 million zlotys, or 1.93 times its core profit EBITDA.

“A stable cut in our indebtedness to a level below 2.0 times EBITDA is our priority,” Cyfrowy Chief Executive Dominik Libicki was quoted as saying in the group’s press statement. ($1 = 3.3331 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.