Polish Cyfrowy Q1 net profit halves on weaker zloty

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - First-quarter net profit at Poland’s biggest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat SA, fell by more than half as the company suffered from a weaker zloty that boosted the value of its debt in foreign currencies, it said on Wednesday.

The company, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, earned a net profit 95 million zlotys ($29.59 million) compared to 94 million forecast in an analyst poll.