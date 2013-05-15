FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Cyfrowy Q1 net profit halves on weaker zloty
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 4 years

Polish Cyfrowy Q1 net profit halves on weaker zloty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - First-quarter net profit at Poland’s biggest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat SA, fell by more than half as the company suffered from a weaker zloty that boosted the value of its debt in foreign currencies, it said on Wednesday.

The company, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, earned a net profit 95 million zlotys ($29.59 million) compared to 94 million forecast in an analyst poll.

$1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Matt Driskill

