Poland's Cyfrowy plans no dividend from 2012 earnings
May 15, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Poland's Cyfrowy plans no dividend from 2012 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat SA said on Wednesday it does not plan to pay a dividend from its 2012 profits as lowering debt takes priority.

Last year, Cyfrowy posted a net profit of 530 million zlotys ($165 million).

Cyfrowy, controlled by Polish tycoon Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, has not paid a dividend since 2010, partly because of debt taken on to buy TV Polsat.

The group took on 350 million euros ($454.2 million) debt at the time, leaving it vulnerable to zloty/euro fluctuations. ($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
