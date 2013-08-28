FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Cyfrowy plans early loan repayments this year
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 4 years

Poland's Cyfrowy plans early loan repayments this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Wednesday it was planning early loan repayments this year, its chief executives said on Wednesday.

The company’s chief executive officer added that he also expected the advertising market to improve in the second half of the year.

“The second half (of the year) will be better in terms of the TV advertisement market in Poland. Due to this fact, we plan a ‘tv programme offensive’,” Dominik Libicki told a news conference. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
