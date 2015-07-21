FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD buys into Polish media group Cyfrowy's bond issue
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

EBRD buys into Polish media group Cyfrowy's bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 21 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday it had bought into Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat’s 1 billion zloty ($265 million) bond issue.

The bank, which holds a 4.9 per cent stake in Cyfrowy, did not specify how much it had invested.

Cyfrowy, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, has placed the issue with 52 investors, including investment and pension funds. The bonds are due to mature on July 21, 2021, but Cyfrowy said it might buy them out earlier.

The bonds will be listed on the Warsaw bourse’s debt market Catalyst.

Source text for Eikon:

$1 = 3.7770 zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.