FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish Cyfrowy suprises with Q4 net profit, debt costs weigh
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
March 4, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Polish Cyfrowy suprises with Q4 net profit, debt costs weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, reported a 92 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, weighed down by debt costs, although it beat market forecasts for a slight net loss with help from higher-than-expected revenue.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, said on Wednesday that its net profit was 14 million zlotys ($3.8 million), while analysts polled by Reuters on average expected it would be 3 million zlotys in the red.

A year earlier its net profit was 173 million zlotys, but that was before the takeover of local mobile operator Polkomtel , which raised its debt levels.

With the inclusion of Polkomtel, Cyfrowy’s EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose three times year-on-year to 837.3 million zlotys in the fourth quarter, but missed market expectations of 857 million. ($1 = 3.7315 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.