New CEO of Poland's Cyfrowy says no big changes in strategy

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Poland’s largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, said on Thursday he plans to maintain the company’s strategy aimed at increasing revenues.

“We believe in our present strategy and we will continue it,” Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda said at a news conference, responding to investors’ concerns about the company’s future after its veteran CEO Dominik Libicki resigned last month.

“Our strategy is cross-selling and up-selling offers, generating clients’ loyalty and higher revenue per client. Changes will be cosmetic rather than structural,” he said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)