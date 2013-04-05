FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyfrowy says not interested in TPSA's unit, price too high
April 5, 2013 / 9:10 AM / in 4 years

Cyfrowy says not interested in TPSA's unit, price too high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Friday it was not interested in buying the country’s No.2 web portal from France Telecom’s local unit TPSA, deeming the estimated price tag too high.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that Cyfrowy, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, had entered the race for Wp.pl, which analysts value at up to 500 million zlotys ($153.5 million).

“Undeniably, we could identify some synergies with regards to our web TV unit Ipla,” Cyfrowy said in a statement, adding it could be interested if it were able to pay less than half the reported 500 million zlotys price tag. ($1 = 3.2566 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

