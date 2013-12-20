EBRD agrees to buy 7.4 pct stake in Polish Cyfrowy Polsat

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has agreed to buy 7.4 percent in Cyfrowy Polsat as part of a plan by Poland’s largest media group to take over the nation’s No. 3 mobile operator Polkomtel, Cyfrowy said.

Last month, Cyfrowy said it would buy control over Polkomtel holding company Metelem with a 6.15 billion zloty ($2 billion) share issue, as part of their joint owner’s group re-engineering.

The EBRD, which held 16.23 percent in Metelem, agreed to take part in the issue, which is to be completed by mid-2014 and give Metelem owners 45.53 percent in what is expected to become one of Poland’s top 10 listed companies.