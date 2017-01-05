FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Poland sells bonds worth 5 bln zlotys at tender
January 5, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 8 months ago

Poland sells bonds worth 5 bln zlotys at tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Poland sold treasury bonds worth 5.00 billion
zlotys ($1.20 billion) from an offer of 3.0-5.0 billion zlotys at a tender on
Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement.
    Following are details of the auction, provided by the finance ministry: 
 RIC            MATURITY DATE   VOLUME SOLD (IN PLN    CUTOFF PRICE
                                BLN)                   (IN PLN)
 PL109633=      April 2019      0.990                  948.80
 PL109492=      April 2022      1.570                  956.20
 PL109377=      November 2022   0.452                  964.71
 PL108817=      January 2026    0.444                  935.00
 PL109427=      July 2027       1.544                  892.00
      More details of the tender are available at the finance ministry page in
the Eikon system: 

($1 = 4.1564 zlotys)

 (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Lidia Kelly)

