FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's BGK to issue 0.5-1 bln euro bonds to finance road fund
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's BGK to issue 0.5-1 bln euro bonds to finance road fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Polish state bank BGK plans to issue 0.5-1.0 billion euros ($0.62-$1.25 bln) in long-term bonds in the first half of 2015 to finance the country’s road-building fund KFD, the head of the bank’s financial markets department told Reuters.

The issue will be guaranteed by the state, Mariusz Grab said.

“This will most likely be the only eurobond issue for the needs of the KFD that we will carry out next year,” Grab said.

Grab also said the bank plans to issue at least 1 billion zlotys ($299 million) in bonds to finance its own activities over the same period.

HSBC, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas have been mandated to manage the eurobond issue, which will have a maturity of at least 10 years, he said. ($1 = 3.3420 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.