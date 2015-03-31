FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Any further Polish eurobond likely of moderate size -deputy FinMin
March 31, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Any further Polish eurobond likely of moderate size -deputy FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week in lead)

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Poland has large foreign currency funds at its disposal, so any further potential eurobond issue will be of a moderate size, Deputy Finance Minister Artur Radziwill said on Tuesday.

He also said that Poland is analysing the possibility of obtaining foreign financing with a zero or negative yield, which could take place either through a direct bond issue or synthetic financial instruments.

“(Such) financing would have an opportunistic character and could have a maturity of a few years,” Radziwill said in a statement. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

