Poland not in a hurry to tap international markets - debt official
January 20, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Poland not in a hurry to tap international markets - debt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Poland is not in a hurry to tap international markets as its debt redemptions in Swiss francs and U.S. dollars are due only in May, a senior Polish debt official said on Tuesday.

Bogdan Klimaszewski, deputy director of the finance ministry’s debt department, told a Euromoney conference the share of Swiss franc liabilities in the Polish debt portfolio was very low, so the impact from the Swiss central bank’s recent decision to scrap its cap on the franc would not be substantial.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
