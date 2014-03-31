Poland finances nearly 70 pct of 2014 borrowing needs

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Poland has financed nearly 70 percent of its borrowing needs for 2014 at the end of March, the head of the finance ministry’s debt department, Piotr Marczak, said in a statement on Monday.

Marczak added that the ministry will limit its issuance of treasury bonds starting from May to make room for a tender of infrastructure bonds issued by the state bank BGK.

The finance ministry official also said that foreign holdings of Polish treasury bonds increased by 2.4 billion zlotys ($791.09 million) in February, but fell slightly in March. ($1 = 3.0338 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)