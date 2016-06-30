FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland has financed over 70 pct of 2016 borrowing needs
June 30, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Poland has financed over 70 pct of 2016 borrowing needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Poland has financed over 70 percent of its borrowing needs for this year as of the end of June, Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said on Thursday.

Nowak also said that foreign investors increased their holdings of medium- and long-term treasury bonds in June, while they trimmed their holdings of short-term bonds.

In May, foreign investors' holdings of treasury bonds rose to 192.5 billion zlotys ($48.39 billion) from 188.3 billion at the end of April, while holdings of local banks rose to 219.0 billion zlotys from 215.3 billion, finance ministry data showed on Thursday. ($1 = 3.9781 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

