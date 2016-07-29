FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland has financed over 75 pct of 2016 borrowing needs
July 29, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Poland has financed over 75 pct of 2016 borrowing needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 29 (Reuters) - Poland has financed over 75 percent of its borrowing needs for this year as of the end of July, Finance Ministry said on Friday.

In June, foreign investors' holdings of treasury bonds rose by 4 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion) and the ministry said that its debt held by the foreign investors will likely fall in July due to the buy back of bonds due on July 25.

Poland's liquid foreign exchange and domestic reserves stood at around 55 billion zlotys at the end of July.

According to this year's budget, Poland needs to borrow 183 billion zlotys ($48.3 billion) in total in 2016. ($1 = 3.9072 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
