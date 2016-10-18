FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Poland issuing eurobonds to avoid U.S. uncertainty - deputy minister
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 10 months ago

Poland issuing eurobonds to avoid U.S. uncertainty - deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Poland has decided to issue 30- and 12-year eurobonds now to take advantage of the favourable market situation and avoid potential uncertainty related to the situation in the United States, Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said on Tuesday.

"We want to take advantage of the good climate on the market, pre-finance next year's borrowing needs. We want to avoid potential uncertainty related to the development of the situation in the United States," Nowak told Reuters.

Nowak did not elaborate what potential developments in the U.S. he was referring to. He had signalled earlier that foreign bond issues were unlikely until the end of this year.

The United States is currently in the run up to the Nov. 8 presidential election. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to raise rates by the end of the year. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.