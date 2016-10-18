Poland issuing eurobonds to avoid U.S. uncertainty - deputy minister

WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Poland has decided to issue 30- and 12-year eurobonds now to take advantage of the favourable market situation and avoid potential uncertainty related to the situation in the United States, Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said on Tuesday.

"We want to take advantage of the good climate on the market, pre-finance next year's borrowing needs. We want to avoid potential uncertainty related to the development of the situation in the United States," Nowak told Reuters.

Nowak did not elaborate what potential developments in the U.S. he was referring to. He had signalled earlier that foreign bond issues were unlikely until the end of this year.

The United States is currently in the run up to the Nov. 8 presidential election. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to raise rates by the end of the year. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)