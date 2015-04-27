FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says size of planned CHF bond issue will not be large
April 27, 2015

Poland says size of planned CHF bond issue will not be large

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - The size of Poland’s planned Swiss franc-denominated bond issue will not be large, Deputy Finance Minister Artur Radziwill said, citing demanding financial conditions put forward by the ministry for the issue.

Radziwill said that if the issue takes place, then part of it will be used to refinance part existing CHF-denominated debt, and given negative interest rates in Switzerland, Poland may not only not pay interest for extending the debt’s maturity, but also receive income.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
