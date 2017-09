WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Polish Defence Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Wednesday five bidders had been short-listed for a contract to provide Poland with an air and missile defence system.

He told a news conference the short-listed bidders were: France’s Thales, the Israeli government, U.S. firm Raytheon, a consortium of European defence manufacturer MBDA and Polish Defence Holding, and the MEADS consortium led by Lockheed Martin.