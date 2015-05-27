FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says Airbus utility helicopter passed army tests
May 27, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Poland says Airbus utility helicopter passed army tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

POWIDZ Air Base, Poland, May 27 (Reuters) - The Airbus utility helicopter, preliminarily selected by Poland in a $3 billion tender, has passed army tests, a prerequisite for opening formal negotiations for the purchase, the Polish army said on Wednesday.

“The presented helicopter has met the requirements set by the armed forces as well as those described by the producer,” General Miroslaw Rozanski told reporters at the Powidz Air Base.

He said that negotiations with Airbus could start in June and would last 90 days.

In April, the defence ministry said it chose Airbus Helicopters’ EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose helicopters for further tests, dropping offers from U.S. Sikorsky and AgustaWestland. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; writing by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)

