FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Poland starts tender talks for 16 army helicopters
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 6 months ago

Poland starts tender talks for 16 army helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Poland's defence ministry has started on Monday tender negotiations with three firms to buy eight helicopters for special forces and a further eight anti-submarine choppers, the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said that Poland is considering buying the helicopters from Airbus, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary or Leonardo-Finmeccanica this year.

The ministry also said in the statement on its website that it has sent an "invitation" letters to Boeing as well as Lufthansa and Glomex to submit supply offers of three medium-range aircraft for the transportation of top government officials. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.