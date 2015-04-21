FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland to buy U.S. Patriots missiles, picks Airbus helicopters for tests
April 21, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

Poland to buy U.S. Patriots missiles, picks Airbus helicopters for tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 21 (Reuters) - The Polish government has approved the recommendation of the defence ministry to order Patriot missiles produced by U.S. firm Raytheon in the Polish missile defence tender, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The Polish President, Bronislaw Komorowski, also speaking on Tuesday, said Poland will enter negotiations with the United States to finalise the missile defence tender, which is worth about $5 billion.

The defence ministry also said on Tuesday that it has chosen Airbus Helicopters EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose helicopters for further tests, dropping the offers from U.S. Sikorsky and AgustaWestland. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

