Poland's army to pick supplier for 70 helicopters in 2014-paper
February 26, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Poland's army to pick supplier for 70 helicopters in 2014-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Polish army will this year pick a supplier for 70 battlefield support helicopters worth around 8 billion zlotys ($2.7 billion), Poland’s deputy defence minister was quoted as saying by the Rzeczpospolita daily newspaper on Wednesday.

According to the paper, interested producers include AugustaWestland, a unit of Italian defence group Finmeccanica , Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp and Airbus Helicopters, a subsidiary of Airbus Group.

Poland’s defence ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Poland, the sixth biggest EU economy, had planned to spend almost 140 billion zlotys on defence in the coming years, before it was forced to cut back due to an economic slowdown that hurt the 2013 state budget.

