Poland to choose best missile defence offer within weeks
March 20, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

Poland to choose best missile defence offer within weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - Poland plans to choose the best offer for a planned missile defence system within the next few weeks and sign a final agreement this year, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

There are four bidders: France’s Thales, in a consortium with European group MBDA and a Polish state defence group; the Israeli government; Raytheon of the United States; and the MEADS consortium led by Lockheed Martin.

The announcement came at a time of heightened East-West tension over Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. Experts say the bid will be worth up to 40 billion zlotys ($13.12 billion) and is to be completed by the end of 2022.

$1 = 3.0482 Polish Zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by David Evans

