CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Poland to choose best missile defence offer within months
March 21, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Poland to choose best missile defence offer within months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects after clarification from Polish Defence Ministry to show selection of best offer to take place within months, not weeks; replaces comments from Defence Ministry spokesman)

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - Poland plans to choose the best offer for a planned missile defence system within the next few months and sign a final agreement this year, the Defence Ministry said.

There are four bidders: France’s Thales, in a consortium with European group MBDA and a Polish state defence group; the Israeli government; Raytheon of the United States; and the MEADS consortium led by Lockheed Martin.

The announcement came at a time of heightened East-West tension over Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

