UPDATE 1-Polish opposition names hawkish lawmaker as defence minister candidate

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), which is tipped to win an Oct. 25 national election, named its candidate for defence minister on Thursday as Jaroslaw Gowin, a strong advocate of deploying NATO forces in central and eastern Europe.

PiS, a nationalist-minded and socially conservative party, has long urged a more robust Western approach towards Russia, especially following Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the Crimea peninsula in Ukraine, Poland’s eastern neighbour, and its support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“First of all, during the (2016) NATO summit, we will ... build a coalition aimed at widening and increasing the presence of NATO forces in central Europe,” Gowin told a conference on Thursday.

He called for a strengthening of regional military cooperation within NATO - the Baltic states feel particlarly threatened by Russia’s more assertive stance - and the promotion of local suppliers of defence equipment.

“It is time to end the defence ministry’s role of being a centre for purchasing foreign defence equipment,” Gowin said. “The modernisation will be based on the capacity of Polish industry and Polish research.”

Gowin once led a conservative faction within Poland’s ruling centre-right Civic Platform (PO) as justice minister, but left the party in 2013 after disagreements over pension reform and issues such as abortion and same-sex partnerships.

PiS’s deputy leader has suggested the party might block a $3 billion contract with Airbus Group to supply the Polish army with helicopters, arguing that Poland’s defence industry will not benefit from the deal.

Poland plans to spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on modernisation of its armed forces starting from next year. PiS has said it would aim to raise the spending to 3 percent, but has not provided a time frame for that.

Gowin said he would aim as defence minister to strengthen Poland’s ties with the Baltic states and also with Sweden and Finland, which are outside NATO but share some of Warsaw’s security concerns. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones)