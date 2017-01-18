FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland reviews options to buy 14 army helicopters
January 18, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 7 months ago

Poland reviews options to buy 14 army helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Poland is considering deals offered by Airbus, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary and Leonardo-Finmeccanica to buy 14 army helicopters this year, its defence minister said on Thursday.

"We are in the process of choosing an offer," Antoni Macierewicz told journalists at a press conference. He did not say when a decision will be made.

He also said Poland may buy more F-16 fighter jets from the United States, depending on terms proposed, and that he hopes that a contract to purchase three submarines will be signed at the end of 2017 or in early 2018. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Lidia Kelly, Anna Koper and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)

