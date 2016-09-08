Poland remains in talks with MEADS despite progress with Raytheon

WARSAW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Poland remains in talks with Lockheed Martin's MEADS joint venture regarding the purchase of an Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS) despite arrangements it has made with rival supplier Raytheon Co , the deputy defence minister said.

Poland this week said it would seek formal U.S. approval to buy eight Patriot missile defence systems from Raytheon aiming to close a deal worth an estimated $5 billion.

"Raytheon is leading in this race. But if we are unable to get along, we want to have another negotiation option open, so we are not forced to start talks from scratch," Deputy Defence Minister Bartosz Kownacki was quoted as saying by the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily newspaper.

Poland had previously excluded the MEADS consortium of Lockheed and European missile maker MBDA from the tender, short-listing Raytheon as well as a consortium of MBDA teamed with French firm Thales SA.

Last year, Poland's former centre-right government announced it would purchase Raytheon's Patriot system, a decision which the Law and Justice (PiS) party, then in opposition but now in government, said it would review should it come to power.

The missile defence tender is central to Warsaw's army modernisation programme which has been stepped up following the Ukraine crisis.

Germany has selected the MEADS system for its $4.5 billion air and missile defence programme, but Lockheed and MBDA are still working out the details of their final proposal to the government.

Raytheon says it is standing by to step in with its Patriot system if those talks falter.