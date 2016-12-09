FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. decision on Polish Patriot deal seen within coming months -agency
December 9, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. decision on Polish Patriot deal seen within coming months -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A decision by Washington on whether to grant Poland approval to buy eight Patriot missile defence systems from Raytheon Co could come within the next few months, a senior Raytheon official told a Polish news agency on Friday.

Poland said in September it would seek formal U.S. approval to buy the systems, aiming to close a $5 billion deal that is central to a large-scale military modernisation programme.

"Concrete decisions are expected within the next few months," John Baird, vice president of Raytheon Poland programmes, told the private Newseria Biznes agency.

Poland is also in talks with Lockhead Martin's MEADS joint venture regarding the acquisition of an Medium Extended Air Defense Systems (MEADS).

Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet

