5 months ago
CORRECTED-Poland expects to sign deal for 8 Patriot missile defence systems by end-2017
March 31, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Poland expects to sign deal for 8 Patriot missile defence systems by end-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) not Army Battle Command System (ABCS) radar in last par)

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Poland expects that it will sign a deal with U.S. defence firm Raytheon to buy eight Patriot missile defence systems by the end of this year, Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said on Friday.

"We hope that we will sign the contract by more or less the end of the year," Macierewicz told reporters.

Macierewicz also said that the first of the eight systems, which he said would all be equipped the built-in Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), will likely arrive in Poland two years after the contract is signed. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

