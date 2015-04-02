FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland to choose missile defence supplier in April:report
April 2, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Poland to choose missile defence supplier in April:report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - Poland will choose the supplier for its medium-range missile defence system in April, Deputy Defence Minister Czeslaw Mroczek was quoted as saying.

Last year, Poland short-listed a consortium of France’s Thales and European group MBDA, as well as U.S. firm Raytheon, in its tender for the missile defence system.

“The (defence) minister’s decision on the choice of supplier ... will be (ready) in April” Mroczek told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Thursday.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
