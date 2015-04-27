FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus Helicopter to hire 1,250 people in Poland by 2020
April 27, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus Helicopter to hire 1,250 people in Poland by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - France’s Airbus Helicopter plans to directly hire 1,250 people in Poland by 2020 and additionally create 2,500 jobs in the sector in connection with a local utility helicopter tender it won last week, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

“We’re talking about 1,250 direct jobs and 2,500 indirect jobs,” Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury told a news conference.

“We are committed to being in Poland in the long-term, this is not an offset-like approach, we are in a home country”. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

