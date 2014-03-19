FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's 2013 central budget gap at 82 pct of plan
March 19, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's 2013 central budget gap at 82 pct of plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s central budget deficit reached 42.2 billion zlotys ($13.95 billion) or 82 percent of the 2013 plan, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Last year’s revenues amounted to 279.2 billion zlotys or 101.2 percent of the plan, while expenditure reached 321.3 billion zlotys or 98.2 percent of the plan.

Poland amended its budget in August last year increasing the deficit by 16 billion zlotys to 51.6 billion zlotys due to an economic slowdown. ($1 = 3.0257 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

