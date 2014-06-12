FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom says more acquisitions not in focus in east Europe
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
June 12, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom says more acquisitions not in focus in east Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is focused on itegrating its recent purchase, fibre optic infrastructure provider GTS Central Europe, rather than planning new acquisitions in eastern Europe, management board member Claudia Nemat said.

Last year Deutsche Telekom bought GTS for 546 million euros ($743.4 million), adding fixed-line to its mostly mobile operations in the region. The deal was finalised last month.

“We focus on optimising the businesses in the countries we are operating in, on integrating our assets,” Nemat told Reuters on a visit to Warsaw.

“For the time being we are closing the acquisition of GTS,” she added. “In the next 12 months this integration is our focus in the region.”

GTS owns and operates a fibre optic and data centre network covering the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. It provides voice and data services to complex virtual private networks and cloud services.

Nemat declined comment on the chances of a $32 billion bid by Sprint Corp for Deutsche Telekom’s U.S. arm being approved by U.S. antitrust authorities. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.