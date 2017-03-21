FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD may buy 5-10 pct in Polish retail chain Dino
March 21, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 5 months ago

EBRD may buy 5-10 pct in Polish retail chain Dino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may buy a 5 to 10 percent stake in Polish retail chain Dino's initial public offering (IPO), Dino said on Tuesday.

On Monday Dino set the IPO price at 33.5 zlotys per share, which values the offer at 1.6 billion zlotys ($405 million), potentially the biggest IPO in Warsaw in the past few years.

The offer will include shares owned by private equity fund Enterprise Investors, which plans to sell its 49 percent stake through the IPO.

Dino's founder, Tomasz Biernacki, who owns the remaining 51 percent, signed agreements with the company and EBRD which may result in the EBRD buying 5 to 10 percent in Dino.

$1 = 3.9442 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

