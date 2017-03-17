FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish retail chain Dino moves closer to IPO
March 17, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 5 months ago

Polish retail chain Dino moves closer to IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 17 (Reuters) - Polish retail chain Dino said on Friday the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) had approved the prospectus for the firm's planned initial public offering.

The prospectus, the firm said in a statement, will be published on March 20. It would not disclose the estimated value of the IPO or when it could take place.

The debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange may be the bourse's biggest share offer this year.

The company's founder and owner, Tomasz Biernacki, will remain the firm's majority shareholder with a 51-percent stake.

Private equity fund Enterprise Investors (EI), which owns a 49 percent stake in Dino, said in December it expected the IPO to raise more than 1 billion zlotys ($250 million). EI said at the time that it planned to sell its entire stake. ($1 = 3.9875 zlotys) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Anna Koper; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Keith Weir)

