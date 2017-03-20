FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 20, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 5 months ago

Polish retail chain Dino's IPO sale priced to raise up to $400 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - Polish retail chain Dino said on Monday it has priced its initial public share offering at 33.5 zlotys ($8.42) a share, potentially raising 1.6 billion zlotys ($400 million), in what could be Poland's largest IPO this year.

The company's flotation on the Warsaw Stock Exchange will be for no more than 48.04 million shares, 49 percent of the firm's share capital, Dino said in a statement.

The company's founder and owner, Tomasz Biernacki, will remain the firm's majority shareholder with a 51 percent stake.

Private equity fund Enterprise Investors (EI), which owns a 49 percent stake in Dino, said in December it expected the IPO to raise more than 1 billion zlotys. EI said at the time that it planned to sell its entire stake. ($1 = 3.9789 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

