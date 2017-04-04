FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Dino IPO book closes for institutions at 34.5 zlotys/share-sources
#Financials
April 4, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 5 months ago

Poland's Dino IPO book closes for institutions at 34.5 zlotys/share-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - Polish retail chain Dino has closed the books for its initial public offering (IPO) with the price at 34.5 zlotys per share for institutional investors, three market sources said on Tuesday.

In March, the company said it had priced its IPO for individual investors at 33.5 zlotys per share.

The company's flotation on the Warsaw Stock Exchange will be for no more than 48.04 million shares, or 49 percent of the firm's share capital owned by private equity fund Enterprise Investors.

The company's founder, Tomasz Biernacki, will remain the firm's majority shareholder with a 51 percent stake.

Dino, which plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse this month, declined to comment on the final price. A statement is expected later on Tuesday.

$1 = 3.9935 zlotys Reporting by Anna Koper; Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter

